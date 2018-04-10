Opposition National Revolution Party President Cozmo Mumba has called for the immediate arrest of People’s Party leader Mike Mulongoti for defamation.
Dr. Mumba flanked by his Vice President Edward Mbewe who arrived at Woodlands Police Station at 10:45 hours this morning proceeded to the criminal investigations department where he officially lodged a complaint against Mr. Mulongoti.
Dr. Mumba said Mr. Mulongoti has defamed President Edgar Lungu and misled the nation.
“Giving false information to the nation and defaming the Head of State is tantamount to a serious offence. As a concerned citizen, I am here to report Mr. Mulongoti to the Zambia Police on his allegations and institute investigations,” he said.
“President Lungu is Zambian and no-one should question that. Where was Mr. Mulongoti when Mr. Lungu was cabinet minister in different ministerial positions, acting President and now duly elected Head of State? Dr. Mumba asked.
He told journalists in Lusaka today that a docket has been opened against Mr. Mulongoti and his followers who are claiming that President Lungu is not a Zambian.
The opposition leader echoed that he is in support of the Nsenga Royal Establishment who cleared the nationality of President Lungu.
Recently, Mr. Mulongoti challenged President Edgar Lungu to tell the nation his true nationality alleging that he is not Zambian.
There goes another lunatic, if he is not fainting then he is at some police station reporting nonsense.
How is Cosmo a Doctor ?
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Arrest Mulongoti for what???
Mushota don’t even question Mumba’s doctoral degree because you sound just like him on LT and right now you’re like a kettle calling a pot BLACK! Fuseke!
Just like ! Mushota.
MULONGOTI BEHAVE LIKE A CHI GREEN FLY FROM THE TOILET…..THIS MAN IS NONSENSICAL
THE BEST OUR BELOVED ECL SHOULD DO IS TO IGNORE THIS MOSQUITO ……
The more these dingbats pop their heads up and protest about something the more people will want to find out…are you telling me Obama should have arrested Trump for defamation for questioning his nationality. At times Lazy Lungu should quash such stories by coming out in the open himself instead of letting his dull boot-lickers do it for him.
Mulongoti was irritation when he was in MMD but now is likeable and should join UPND. As for Cosmo, he really should be be give a deputy PS position as an opposition leader in the ruling party.
Zambian politics have gone to the wire. I think we don’t need politicians to develop this country. The onus is to every Zambian to be positive and work hard.