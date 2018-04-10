Opposition National Revolution Party President Cozmo Mumba has called for the immediate arrest of People’s Party leader Mike Mulongoti for defamation.

Dr. Mumba flanked by his Vice President Edward Mbewe who arrived at Woodlands Police Station at 10:45 hours this morning proceeded to the criminal investigations department where he officially lodged a complaint against Mr. Mulongoti.

Dr. Mumba said Mr. Mulongoti has defamed President Edgar Lungu and misled the nation.

“Giving false information to the nation and defaming the Head of State is tantamount to a serious offence. As a concerned citizen, I am here to report Mr. Mulongoti to the Zambia Police on his allegations and institute investigations,” he said.

“President Lungu is Zambian and no-one should question that. Where was Mr. Mulongoti when Mr. Lungu was cabinet minister in different ministerial positions, acting President and now duly elected Head of State? Dr. Mumba asked.

He told journalists in Lusaka today that a docket has been opened against Mr. Mulongoti and his followers who are claiming that President Lungu is not a Zambian.

The opposition leader echoed that he is in support of the Nsenga Royal Establishment who cleared the nationality of President Lungu.

Recently, Mr. Mulongoti challenged President Edgar Lungu to tell the nation his true nationality alleging that he is not Zambian.