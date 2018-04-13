Chitambo Area Member of Parliament Chanda Mutale has instructed the District Education Board Secretary(DEBS) to list down all teachers appearing on the Chitambo Payroll but are not working in the district to be submitted to the Teaching Service Commission so that they are recalled.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today,Mr Mutale said all teachers appearing on the district payroll must come back to the district or risk being banned from the teaching service.

He said if those teachers want to belong to the schools where they are currently teaching, they should find a way of swapping as the payroll should be left at the school where it was established.

“I want the DEBS to write down all those teachers who have congested our payroll and are not here, submit the list and they shall be looked upon critically, its either they come back or risk losing their jobs,” he said.

The parliamentarian said the situation of having teachers elsewhere is robbing away the much needed manpower for schools especially those in rural areas.

He applauded the Teaching Commission for the initiative of ensuring teachers report to schools they were posted adding that the move comes as a relief to Members of Parliament who will no longer have to ask for teachers for their respective constituencies as all those on the payroll will be called back.

And Chitambo Area Member of Parliament Chanda Mutale says government is cognizant of the fact that there is a shortage of computers in schools.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS after he distributed books to schools across the district recently, Mr Mutale said government is not going to leave anyone behind adding that the introduction of Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) in schools is a sign of how committed government is in trying to achieve its objectives.

He said government wants to ensure that everyone is computer literate by 2030 as the world has now gone electronic.

Earlier, Vincent Sokoni a grade 9 pupil at Chalilo Primary School called on the Member of Parliament to procure computers for the school as the school has only two computers against 56 candidates who will be seating for their final exams and a total of 779 pupils who also use the gadgets during computer lessons.

“We are requesting your able office to procure computers for us so that we write our computer practical paper well this year and onwards,” he said.