

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says government is eager to see Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) operating at full capacity.

Mr. Lusambo said NCZ is a strategic partner in the development of the agriculture sector especially that government is encouraging diversification from mining to agriculture.

He said this when he addressed management at Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia in Kafue yesterday.

Mr. Lusambo who urged NCZ management to come up with a strategic plan that will help increase production also advised the workers to work as a team and avoid politicking.

He said government will not hesitate to flush out anyone who wants to frustrate its effort adding that, President Lungu is in a hurry to develop the country.

And NCZ Chief Executive Officer, Zuze Banda said his institution needs an injection of one billion to bring back the operations to full capacity.

Mr. Banda further explained that the needed funds are meant for the rehabilitation of various plants and as working capital at the institution.

He said the company also needs about K40 million to kick start the operations of the Ammonium Nitrate Plant.

Mr. Banda added that, NCZ will soon start producing seven new products that will help broaden its revenue base and create more jobs for the youths.

He asked government to help the institution in the settling of about K50 million debt owed to about 100 retirees.