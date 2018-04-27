Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says the country has recorded a steady decrease in the maternal mortality rate in recent times.

Mr. Lusambo says following the mitigating measures such proper ways of conceiving and through improved antenatal care bookings at the health posts by the ministry of health and its cooperating partners, maternal mortality rate in the country has reduced tremendously.

The minister said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Lusaka District Commissioner Captain Davison Mulenga during the 7th edition of Maternal Death Surveillance and Response (MDSR) meeting held at Golden Peacock hotel today.

Mr. Lusambo explained that through the Safe Motherhood Action groups (SMAGS) , the ministry of health is playing a vital role in creating awareness on safe pregnancies and anti-natal care to expectant mothers in the country.

The SMAGS are also arranging for community meetings for sensitization and awareness of danger signs in newborns and pregnant women, he said.

He further noted that the same groups are helping expectant mothers to seek for proper antenatal care as delayed treatment might led to maternal death.