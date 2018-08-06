Here is a brief wrap of some of our foreign-based players fared at their respective clubs this past weekend.

FRANCE

Defender Stopilla Sunzu played his second successive full Ligue 2 match for Metz on Friday in their 5-1 demolition of visitors Orleans.

SOUTH AFRICA

-Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was on the bench for defending champions Sundowns in Saturday’s 1-1 away draw at Kaizer Chiefs.

Orlando Pirates: Striker Justin Shonga came off the bench in the 55th minute to equalize for Pirates six minutes later in their 1-1 home draw with promoted Highlands Park.

Midfielder Augustine Mulenga played the full 90 minutes.

Black Leopards/Polokwane City: Midfielder Salulani Phiri played the opening 69 minutes for visitors Polokwane City who drew 1-1 way to Black Leopards.

Striker Mwape Musonda played the full 90 minutes for Leopards.

BELGIUM

Striker Fashion Sakala came off the bench in the 78th minute but was not on target for KV Oostende on Sunday in their 5-2 away loss to Anderlecht.

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda remains sidelined with injury.

AUSTRIA

Midfielder Enock Mwepu played the full 90 minutes for defending champions RB Salzburg in Saturday’s 2-0 away win over Mattersburg.

Striker Patson Daka was not in the team