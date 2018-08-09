

Health Minister, Chitalu Chilufya says the newly constructed medical hub in Mansa District will be supplying drugs to all the health facilities in the Luapula Province.

Dr. Chilufya said government wants to see issues of drug shortages come to an end following the construction of the medical hub in the region.

He stated that vehicles which will be transporting the drugs to all hospitals and clinics in the area are already secured.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, the Minister pointed out that with the coming of the medical hub in the province, there should be no excuse for shortage of drugs in health centres.

Dr. Chilufya said government has decided to invest heavily in drugs stating that the putting up a medical hub in Luapula Province is one way of ensuring that there is constant supply of drugs in health facilities.

Dr. Chilufya added that his Ministry will continue ensuring that every Zambian has access to good and better health services.