Former Nkana and Mufulira Wanderers star midfielder Bobton Chella was on Friday put to rest at Chingola Road Cemetery in Kitwe.
Chella, 50, died on Tuesday at Malcolm Watson Hospital in Mufulira after an illness.
Mighty legend Fredrick Kashimoto led mourners in paying their last respects to Chella.
Wanderers coach Justin Chinama was also present.
In his tribute, Chella’s former teammate at Wanderers Joseph Ngupeni said he had lost a good friend.
The former midfielder also played for Kafironda Youth Academy and Konkola Blades.
He is survived by a wife, four children and two grandchildren.
Awe chabipa nokumfwa!! MHSRIEP
ONLY FOUR CHILDREN AT 50yrs OLD THUS ANTI AFRICAN ALSO HE NEVER PLAYED FOR NATIONAL TEAM ,ONLY FEATURED IN USELESS ZAMBIAN CLUBS? WAS IT THAT HE HAD NO OPPORTUNITY TO PLAY IN EUROPE? IT SEEMS HE WASNT A HERO. HOWEVER, WE HAVE LOST LIFE AT 50 WHEN HE WAS JUST THEIR TO SEE BETTER UPBRINGING OF HIS CHILDREN VERY SAD MHSRIP
He played at least one game for national team, please research. Having uncountable children in the the name of being an African is retrogressive