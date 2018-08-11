Former Nkana and Mufulira Wanderers star midfielder Bobton Chella was on Friday put to rest at Chingola Road Cemetery in Kitwe.

Chella, 50, died on Tuesday at Malcolm Watson Hospital in Mufulira after an illness.

Mighty legend Fredrick Kashimoto led mourners in paying their last respects to Chella.

Wanderers coach Justin Chinama was also present.

In his tribute, Chella’s former teammate at Wanderers Joseph Ngupeni said he had lost a good friend.

The former midfielder also played for Kafironda Youth Academy and Konkola Blades.

He is survived by a wife, four children and two grandchildren.