Government says the current measures that the country has put in place to combat climate change have yielded positive results.

Ministry of National Development Planning Permanent Secretary Chola Chabala says Zambia’s access to the Green Climate Funds (GCF) in excess of 84 million United States dollars has added impetus to the country’s efforts of tackling climate change.

Mr Chabala said Zambia excelled at the last Green Climate Fund (GCF) board meeting in March this year when she accessed 51 percent of funds allocated to Africa, meant for climate change activities.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed that Zambia has already achieved in the first year, objectives it set out to achieve in the third year of addressing effects of climate change.

Mr Chabala said government remains optimistic to surpassing its projections for the implementation of the climate change programme in the country, due to the resounding international goodwill and country’s exceptional strategy of raising funds for climate programmes.

He noted that government is working with stakeholders in implementing mitigation and adaptation measures in affected ecological regions in order to address climate change effects in the country.

Mr Chabala stated that programmes are being devised to develop solar power renewable energy sources such as solar power to benefit over 300,000 households in the country as well as helping nearly 1 million smallholder farmers improve their livelihoods, by engaging them in climate resilient agricultural practices.

He further urged the private sector to take advantage of financial resources provided by the GCF to corporate bodies to design climate resilient business initiatives.