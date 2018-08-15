The Visa abolition agreement which Zambia and Angola signed for diplomatic, official and ordinary passports holders will tomorrow come into effect to see citizens of the two countries cross borders without visa requirements.

Zambia and Angola agreed on May 2, 2018 to waive Visa requirements for their citizens traveling between the two countries.

Acting Minister of Home Affairs Michael Katambo has announced that the agreement which was signed during the state visit to Zambia by the Angolan President Joao Lourenco will enter into force on the 16th August 2018.

Mr. Katambo told Journalists at the briefing in Lusaka today that the agreement apply to national of the respective countries who hold valid diplomatic, official and ordinary passports who intend to enter the territory of the other for tourism, family visits, official and private business as well as in transit without a visa.

The Minister said the agreement on visa exemption will also act as a catalyst for the successful implementation of all the other agreements that were signed during the Angolan President’s visit.

He said the agreement will further facilitate easy movements of goods and services from either countries and also help nationals of both countries to move between the two countries seamlessly.

He added that the agreement will deepen the bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation that characterize the good relations between the two peoples and countries as well as eliminate barriers and promote the movement of either nationals.