Here is the mid-week Pros Hit List brief for our overseas player in major cup action.

FRANCE

Defender Stopilla Sunzu played the full 90 minutes for Ligue 2 leaders Metz in their 2-1 win over Grenoble in their French Cup preliminary round tie.

AUSTRIA

RB Salzburg on Tuesday edged closer to their 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League group stage qualification following a 1-0 away win over Shkendija of Macedonia in Skopje to advance to next week’s pre-group stage 3-0 on aggregate.

Striker Patson Daka was not on target but played the opening 76 minutes while midfielder Enock Mwepu was an unused substitute.

Salzburg advance to the two legged final round playoff to face Red Star Belgrade away in the first leg on August 21 in Serbia.

The final leg is set for August 29 in Salzburg to decide who goes through into the group draws.