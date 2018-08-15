

Police in Serenje district in Central Province have arrested a 22 year old man of Mulilima area for allegedly killing his 86 year old grandfather on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

Central Province Police Commissioner, Joe Njase confirmed the development to ZANIS in an interview.

Mr. Njase said Police on Friday arrested Mukosha for allegedly hitting his grandfather Bilson Mukosha with a plank on Thursday around 00.30 hrs. on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

Mr. Njase said that the deceased sustained broken arms and head injuries.

He said Mukosha has been charged with murder and will appear in court soon while, the deceased has since been put to rest.

The Central Province Police Chief warned young people against victimising the old.

He said people who suspect others of practicing witchcraft should report to police other than taking the law in their own hands.