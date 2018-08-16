Defence Minister Davis Chama says Zambia expects stability within the Southern African Development Community(SADC) region as the country takes up Chairmanship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

Mr. Chama said the region needs peace for development to be attained saying selfish people sponsoring schemes of insecurity will not be entertained.He pointed out that the region should be stable and called for an end to pockets of motives by individuals aimed at destabilising the region.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Windhoek, ahead of the 38th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the SADC, Mr. Chama said Zambia has been providing troops to other member countries to ensure peace and security in the region.

The theme for the 38th summit held at the Safari Court Hotel is “Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development”.The Defence Minister is hopeful that nothing would destabilise peace in the region especially in countries scheduled to hold elections soon.

And Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said peace is not farfetched in the SADC region.Mr. Kampyongo explained that SADC has had countries going through elections and transitions peacefully an indication that peace could be embraced.

He explained that Zambia being part of the SADC agenda on peace and security will work hard to ensure peace so that the region focuses on development.The Home Affairs Minister said Zambia is committed to silencing the guns while addressing politics as a source of instability.

Mr. Kampyongo also said military hardware and other drivers of violence need to be eliminated in the region.And Mr. Kampyongo has commended Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Joseph Kabila for agreeing not to contest elections in December this year.He is also hopeful that Zimbabwe will stabilize following the contested election late last month.

And President Lungu who is tomorrow expected in Windhoek will assume the Chairmanship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security which is managed on a Troika basis and is responsible for promoting peace and security in the region.