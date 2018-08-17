The 2018 FAZ Super Division season will be decided three games before the end of this campaign.

Football Association of Zambia general secretary Adrian Kashala confirmed on Friday that the title will be decided in Week 25 and not 38 ,meaning the champions will be known within the next seven matches.

FAZ has made the decision in order to beat the looming October 6 deadline for all associations to submit its four representatives for the provisional season of the 2018/2019 CAF inter-club competitions.

Matches for the provisional calendar will run from November, 2018 to May , 2019 before the new official format comes into effect in August, 2019.

“You are all aware that CAF has changed the calendar and so we will also have to adjust this season because we have been caught up in all this,” Kashala said.

“We have to submit the four participants in CAF competitions by 15th October so we have compressed our Super League so that by 6th October we should be able to find the clubs that will participate in continental competition. We have drawn the line as at Week 35 and not Week 38.

“Week 35 will decide the first four clubs to participate in the CAF championship next year because we will only have less than 10 days in which to submit our entries to CAF.”

First and second will represent Zambia in the CAF Champions League while third and fourth will participate in the Confederation Cup.

Zesco, Green Buffaloes, Green eagles and Nkana are currently on 62, 59, 63 and 49 points respectively.