Green Eagles say they will play their continental home matches in Choma if they finish in the top four.

Eagles are six games away from a debut continental outing if they can stay in the top four until the Week 35 cut-off.

The Southern Province club is currently third on 54 points, two more than Nkana who occupy the final fourth slot.

Second placed Green Buffaloes and leaders Zesco United are tied on 62 points.

No club from the province has ever played continental football.

“Not at all, our fans cannot watch their team in Lusaka. We have a stadium here so they will have to watch their games from this stadium,” Eagles chairperson Lieutenant Colonel Jim Kafumukache told ZNBC Sports.

“For those of you that have been coming to Choma’s Independence Stadium, the way it is now in terms of infrastructure development, that is not the way it was last season.

“So there is quite a lot we are putting in place and this is not the end, we are receiving overwhelming support from command.”

Third or fourth place finish will see eagles play in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup that kicks off in November.