The three members of the Tokota gang charged with one count of unlawful wounding have been acquitted by the Kitwe Magistrate court.

This is in a matter in which Bornace Lubansa, Kingsley Ngona and Wency Chilembo were accused of unlawfully wounding Israel Chileshe.

The three were put on their defence last week in the case in which they were accused of wounding Chileshewith a sharp object.

When the three appeared for judgment before Principal Magistrate Chongo Musonda, they were set free.

Magistrate Musonda said the state has failed to prove its case against the accused persons.

In her judgment Magistrate Musonda said even though the accused were among the group that wounded the Complainant facts that were presented before the court by the witness did not prove who actually wounded the complainant.

Magistrate Musonda also said the witness did not prove who allegedly threw stones or the sharp objects that caused injury to the complainant

Facts of the case were that on February 27th, this year, Lubansa and two others jointly and whilst acting together did unlawfully wound Israel Chileshe at a car wash in Kitwe