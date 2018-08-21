President Edgar Lungu says he is ready for unconditional dialogue with the opposition.

President Lungu said he is ready to dialogue with the opposition, but says he will however not attend a dialogue that is characterized with conditions because it will defeat its intended purpose.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said this in Lusaka,shortly before departure to the Copperbelt for a two day working visit, where he is expected to inspect various project in the province.

The Head of State added that giving conditions to the dialogue meeting means people are not ready to talk and have not willingly given themselves to resolve the pending issues.

President Lungu said it is unfair for those concerned to give conditions to a dialogue that is beneficial to both parties.

He has since called on the church to ensure that they spearhead and play a leading role in the dialogue process.

The Head of State noted that the church has always been instrumental in ensuring that peace and unity is promoted in the country, therefore they are the perfect drivers for the process.

President Lungu revealed that it will please him if the church would facilitate the whole process because of the rich Christian faith in the country.

Meanwhile President Lungu has revealed that the Zambia Centre for inter Party Dialogue (ZCID) will not be left out of the dialogue process because it was formed for that very purpose.

Present Lungu wondered why some sections of society want the participants of the dialogue to do away with the ZCID.

He said leaving the ZCID out of the programme is not the solution, but called for participants to attend the meeting with a view to getting positive results.