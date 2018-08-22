Nkana CEO Charles Chakatazya is confident the five players Kalampa acquired in the mid-season transfer window will excel in Wusakile.

Nkana acquired keeper Allan Chibwe from Power Dynamos, midfielder Kasonde Bwalya from Nchanga Rangers and Hassan Ramadhani from Young Africans of Tanzania.

Others are winger Kelvin Kampamba and Kenya defender Musa Mohammed

Chakatazya said the five players have vast experience.

“These are experienced players who have played so many times in the league,” he said.

Nkana are pushing for a top-four finish in the FAZ Super Division to enable them compete in Africa next season.

“We expect them to add value to the team,” Chakatazya said.

Nkana were the busiest club in the ended transfer window.