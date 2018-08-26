The African Union (AU) says it will not recognize unconstitutional changes of governance by means of military coups.
The AU says it will only put its weight on leaders that have duly been elected through the ballot.
AU Commission Director for Political Affairs Kebele Mathlosa says military coups bring civil unrest and will not be entertained.
Dr. Mathlosa said the AUC pursues voting as a constitutional means of electing a leader whose will of the people had prevailed.
Dr. Mathlosa was speaking during an Open session for the African Union Peace and Security Council on the theme dubbed, ”Towards Peace, Security and Prosperity on the Continent- Embracing the values of democracy and Governance: Is the AU Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance Adequate?
He also expressed concern that many African countries still experience violence during elections.
‘’It is unfortunate that the problem of violence still characterizes elections in many African states. Voters must be educated on the need to desist from violence;’’ he said.
He called on African Union member States to ratify the Charter on Democracy, elections and governance in order to guarantee free and fair elections on the African continent.
And speaking at the same event, United Nations Special Representative to the African Union and Head of UNOAU Sahle-Work Zewde called on political leaders to educate their voters on the need to accept election results.
Ms. Zewde said many conflicts on the continent were as a result of failure by losing candidates to accept election outcome.
And Chairing the Peace and Security Council, Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Susan Sikaneta said Africa can attain peace, integration and prosperity if it fulfils the objectives and principles of the African Charter on democracy, elections and governance.
“The AU Charter spells out the good principles with which member states ought to conduct government businesses for the good and progress of mother Africa,’’ Ms. Sikaneta said.
The Envoy said the session was important as it would examine whether the Charter contains sufficient guidelines to guide member states towards a culture of democracy, governance, dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts.
This is contained in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Inutu Mwanza.
Can AU promote the rule of law and respect for human right in Africa?
AU is a toothless bulldog. It recognized Mnangagwa after the military coup last year. What nonsense is this?
Useless Union that watched it’s head Gaddafi killed like a dog. You never even sent one soldier to protect the chairman at the time!
Dictators have moved away from military coups to rigging democratic elections…..just read this book titled “How to Rig an Election”.
“Contrary to what is commonly believed, authoritarian leaders who agree to hold elections are generally able to remain in power longer than autocrats who refuse to allow the populace to vote. In this engaging and provocative book, Nic Cheeseman and Brian Klaas expose the limitations of national elections as a means of promoting democratization, and reveal the six essential strategies that dictators use to undermine the electoral process in order to guarantee victory for themselves. Based on their firsthand experiences as election watchers and their hundreds of interviews with presidents, prime ministers, diplomats, election officials, and conspirators,…
. Cheeseman and Klaas document instances of election rigging from Argentina to Zimbabwe, including notable examples from Brazil, India, Nigeria, Russia, and the United States—touching on the 2016 election. This eye-opening study offers a sobering overview of corrupted professional politics, while providing fertile intellectual ground for the development of new solutions for protecting democracy from authoritarian subversion.
Nic Cheeseman is professor of democracy at the University of Birmingham and founding editor of the Oxford Encyclopedia of African Politics. Brian Klaas is a fellow in comparative politics at the London School of Economics.
This is a useless statement from the so- called African Body. AU, are you happy with what is now prevailing on the Continent where GREEDY little men are ABROGATING their National Constitutions in order to extend their terms of office undemocratically? Are you happy?
…. Cheeseman and Klaas document instances of election rigging from Argentina to Zimbabwe, including notable examples from Brazil, India, Nigeria, Russia, and the United States—touching on the 2016 election. This eye-opening study offers a sobering overview of corrupted professional politics, while providing fertile intellectual ground for the development of new solutions for protecting democracy from authoritarian subversion.
Nic Cheeseman is professor of democracy at the University of Birmingham and founding editor of the Oxford Encyclopedia of African Politics. Brian Klaas is a fellow in comparative politics at the London School of Economics.
AU is an enabler of dispotic leadership in Africa.
Now that Mnangagwa is legit is when they can close the door on coups.
To balance things out, the should also call out dictators, because some coups arise out of the need to get free of oppression.
This is just a useless talk shop…i wonder how much subscription we pay for membership!!
Where is this paper tiger with such lofty ideals when human rights are stifled on daily basis on the continent?