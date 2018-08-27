The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has closed seven Driving Schools in Lusaka for operating illegally and outside the provision of the Road Traffic Act No.11 of 2002.

The Schools have since been ordered to immediately close and stop offering driving lessons. The affected Driving Schools are Galaxy Driving School, Puma Driving School, Vwanganji Driving School, Matcus Driving School, Peniel Driving School Presmac driving School and Risemark Driving School.

This came to light when the RTSA conducted a driving School inspection and enforcement exercise recently, were it was discovered that the closed Schools lacked proper documentation and some Schools appeared under different names. In some instance, some Driving Schools were found to be receiving payments from driving lessons using two different receipt books under different names such that if one School is threatened with closure, the other School will get the payments on its behalf.

Further, a total number of nine motor vehicles were impounded during the exercise from the named Driving Schools for not having Certificate of Fitness, not paying for Road Tax, failure to insure the vehicles and lack of qualified instructors.

All the impounded vehicles are currently parked at the RTSA Dedan Kimathi station and will only be released after full compliance with the provision of the law.

The RTSA wishes to warn other Driving Schools that are operating illegally to fully comply or face prosecution as the inspection and enforcement exercise will be extended to all the Provinces in the country.

Members of the public are encouraged to learn driving skills from reputable, recognized Driving Schools registered with the RTSA.