Striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu’s UEFA Champions League group stage debut dreams were dashed on Wednesday night.

This is after RB Salzburg were beaten to the slot by Red Star Belgrade on away goals rule in the two sides final leg playoff match in Salzburg.

Red Star left Austria with a 2-2 draw after holding RB Salzburg to a 0-0 home draw in the first leg on August 21 in Serbia.

Patson played the opening 69 minutes but was not on target while Mwepu was an unused substitute.

Salzburg have now been relegated to the Europa League.

Meanwhile, in South Africa, ex-Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda’s side Baroka FC bounced back from their Polokwane derby loss a fortnight ago to draw 1-1 at home with promoted Highlands Park on Wednesday.

Baroka are 10th on 5 points from as many games played while Highlands are just below them on 4 points.