Today’s Scripture

“The LORD has done this, and it is marvelous in our eyes.”

(Psalm 118:23, NIV)

Brag on Him Today

David had a great attitude of faith in this verse. He was declaring the goodness of God and bragging on His faithfulness! We need to always remember that every blessing in life is from God. That promotion, good break, healing or new opportunity—that was God’s doing. Scripture says that every good and perfect gift comes from the Father above.

There’s an old church song that says, “Look What the Lord Has Done.” It’s a song that just brags on God. It was a great reminder that all through the day we should be bragging on God’s goodness. We should be remembering His mighty acts. See, when we give God all the glory, that’s when He will pour out His blessings in greater measure. When we are humble and don’t try to take the credit, His grace and favor increases on us.

Today, look for opportunities to brag on God. If you are breathing today, brag on Him as your Creator. If you got to work safely today, brag on Him for being your Protector. If you are facing a difficulty, brag on the fact that He is your Deliverer and breakthrough is on the way! Keep declaring His goodness and faithfulness and watch what God will do on your behalf!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, You alone are worthy of all the praise and glory for the good things in my life! Thank You for blessing me; thank You for the breakthroughs in my past and the breakthroughs in my future. I bless You because You are good, and I choose to brag on You today in Jesus’ name! Amen.”