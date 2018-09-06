Acting President Inonge Wina says there should be no sacred cows in the administration of the tax system.

Mrs Wina says there is need to make taxes fair for every tax payer if the country is to reduce poverty levels.

She was speaking when she officially opened the Zambia Revenue Authority – ZRA- service centre in Lusaka today.

Mrs Wina has urged the ZRA Commissioner General to proactively engage ALL stakeholders to help the country cultivate and sustain a positive culture of paying taxes among Zambians.

The Acting President said ZRA should create effective partnerships with other enforcement agencies and undertake joint enforcement to make tax administration more efficient and responsive to economic growth.

And Mrs Wina has also urged the Minister of Finance to ensure that in the 2019 national budget the tax burden does not stifle Zambians.

Earlier, Acting Minister of Finance Emerine Kabanshi said the opening of the service centre will increase revenue collection and reduce the cost of compliance for the tax paying public.

And ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda said the authority will open more centres in the country to make it easy for tax payers to meet their obligations.

Mr. Chanda also said ZRA is confident of meeting its annual target.