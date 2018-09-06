Nkana this afternoon lost in a friendly match against DR Congo giants TP Mazembe.

The international club friendly was played at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe as part of Mazembe’s two- week long training camp in Ndola that began on September 2.

And it was Nkana who took the lead in the 32nd minute through Simon Bwalya.

But Mazembe ensured they went into the break 1-1 when Ibrahim Mingolo equalized ten minutes later before Michel Mika gave Mazembe the win on the hour mark.

Mazembe were using the friendly to prepare for their 2018 CAF Champions League quarterfinal two-legged dates against Primeiro de Agosto of Angola on September 14 away in Luanda and 21 at home in Lubumbashi.

Agosto are familiar to Zambia after they drew away in Ndola and beat Zesco United at home in Luanda in the group stages.

Nkana on the other hand used the friendly to warm- up for their Sunday Kitwe derby clash against Kitwe United away at Garden Park.