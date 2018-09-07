Zesco United are toasting their return to winning ways following a four-match league drought.

The FAZ Super Division defending champions and current league leaders beat last placed Monze Swallows 2-0 on Wednesday in Ndola to collect their first league win since a 3-0 home victory over Zanaco on August 4 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Zesco them went on to collect three draws and a defeat that saw their lead dwindle to just one point.

But Wednesday’s win in their rescheduled Week 29 game at the Trade Fair Grounds saw Zesco open a four-point lead ahead of Green Buffaloes on 67 and 63 points respectively from 31 matches played with four to go before the 2018 title is decided.

“We had gone four games without a win so we are very excited, it is a turning point. The last win was against Zanaco,” Zesco assistant coach Alfred Lupiya said.

“We will go that extra -mile to defend the title. As a champion, one needs to double their efforts to hold onto their belt.”

A brace from midfielder Enock Sabumukama in the 34th and 90th minutes ensured Zesco maintained their modest lead and three month long reign at the summit of the log.