Government says the US$20 million worth of fuel consignment from Saudi Arabia is now being transported from Tanzania to Zambia .
Minister of Energy, Mathews Nkhuwa told ZANIS in an interview today that the bathing (off-loading) of fuel which docked on the 10th of August was concluded.
Mr. Nkhuwa explained that the fuel consists of diesel and petrol, noting that the transportation of diesel is underway.
He disclosed that the exercise of transporting fuel from Tanzania into Zambia will be done within 2 to 3 weeks and another consignment will be ordered from Saud Arabia.
“The Fuel is rolling into the country starting with diesel and later on petrol which will be transported into the country. But let me emphasize that this consignment will not see a reduction in the pump price of fuel because the fuel the country uses is more than this consignment,” he said.
The Minister explained that the country has enough fuel reserves and the fuel being imported from Saudi Arabia will be an addition to the existing stocks.
He further disclosed that the country uses US$1 billion worth of fuel per annum adding that, US$ 500 million is imported and US$ 500 million worth of fuel is produced by Indeni oil refinery.
Ba PF kuwayawaya fye. even explaining simple things its difficult. indeni doesnt manufacture fuels, they simply seperate the co-mingled stuff using a process called fractional distilation so all the oil is imported. And why not import every thing from S.Arabia so that the overtaxed motorist can benefit? when are you for once going to do something to benefit zambians?
This is not what we are expecting we where told cheap fuel is coming from Saudi Arabia now that it has come we are told again that it is not going to be cheap why? Are being cheated here or what?
But you said that when you start importing from Saudi Arabia, fuel will become cheap. Its there in you campaign messages
But you told us that you have secured cheap oil from Saudi Arabia and you promise that we will be buying fuel at K5 per liter.
So what happens to all that mark up…this is day light robbery.Its not like tge fuel will be used for emergency govt vehicles only. You are stealing from people as you are getting free things and selling because you are a lazy govt of perpertual beggars.