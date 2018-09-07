Government says the US$20 million worth of fuel consignment from Saudi Arabia is now being transported from Tanzania to Zambia .

Minister of Energy, Mathews Nkhuwa told ZANIS in an interview today that the bathing (off-loading) of fuel which docked on the 10th of August was concluded.

Mr. Nkhuwa explained that the fuel consists of diesel and petrol, noting that the transportation of diesel is underway.

He disclosed that the exercise of transporting fuel from Tanzania into Zambia will be done within 2 to 3 weeks and another consignment will be ordered from Saud Arabia.

“The Fuel is rolling into the country starting with diesel and later on petrol which will be transported into the country. But let me emphasize that this consignment will not see a reduction in the pump price of fuel because the fuel the country uses is more than this consignment,” he said.

The Minister explained that the country has enough fuel reserves and the fuel being imported from Saudi Arabia will be an addition to the existing stocks.

He further disclosed that the country uses US$1 billion worth of fuel per annum adding that, US$ 500 million is imported and US$ 500 million worth of fuel is produced by Indeni oil refinery.