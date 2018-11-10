Nkana claimed their maiden Barclays Cup trophy after thumping lower division side Young Buffaloes 3-0 in Saturday’s final played at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Striker Ronald Kampamba sent Nkana to the winners podium with a first half brace while Walter Bwalya scored the other goal.

With President Edgar Lungu in the stands, Sate Sate handed Kalampa a lead after 11 minutes before completing his double seven minutes away from the break.

Bwalya completed the rout with a 47th minute goal that helped him emerge man of the match.

Young Buffaloes showed little resistance as they tested first defeat in the 2018 Barclays Cup.

Nkana showed the intent to win by fielding a stronger squad that had all their stars among them Musa Mohammed, Joseph Musonda, Jacob Ngulube and Harrison Chisala and Richard Ocran.

Meanwhile, Kalampa were appearing in the Barclays Cup for the second time having been losing finalists against Zesco United in 2014.

Nkana are pocketing K400, 000 as champions and runners up Young Buffaloes will get K180, 000.