Minster of Higher Education Nkandu Luo has given China Energy Engineering Group, (CEEG) one month to expedite works at FTJ University in Mansa in Luapula Province.

Professor Luo says government has already paid the contractor, 15 percent of the 225 million dollar contract amount for both FTJ Mansa and FTJ Kasama Universities.

She says the contractor should expedite works because the people of Luapula cannot wait to have a University in the province.

Professor Luo says the project will reduce on the cost of accessing higher education for the people in the province.

She said this during the inspection of FTJ University in Mansa before proceeding to Mwense District.

And CEEG Regional Director Liao Chen assured the minister that there will be progress at the site.

Mr. Liao said the site has a challenge with electricity for making blocks for construction works.