Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe says the public listing of ZAFFICO is meant to allow Zambians to buy shares in the State owned Company.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe says it is important that Zambians participate in the buying of shares in ZAFFICO so that the company is in the hands of citizens.
She says stories on the sale of state-owned companies such as ZNBC, ZESCO and the airport are based on falsehoods.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe notes that the country has excellent state-owned assets which should be safe guarded.
She was speaking at the breakfast meeting for Roma Parish in Lusaka.
And Mrs. Mwanakatwe has encouraged young people to take advantage of the facilities that government has put in place to enhance entrepreneurship.
She cited the multi-facility economic zones and industrial parks as areas which young people can take advantage of.
Which Zambians will be allowed to buy shares in ZAFFICO? Give us the list.
HH & GBM can NEVER be allowed to buy shares in ZAFFICO, are HH & GBM not Zambians?
Imwe this video on social media of Zambians trying to siphon fuel from a moving train and screaming mu Zambia insala. Mmmmmmm..
How profitable is ZAFFICO? Don’t just list it on LuSe, show and convince the people how profitable ZAFFICO is for them to put their money in it.
Just say the truth you want to raise money to turn it around. Is it hard to say that?
So if Chinese or other foringners buy majority shares , who controlls ZAFICO ???
The stock market is the Hallmark of a Free Market economy. It’s good that Government is listing to increase funds access for expansion. Listing is a good thing, Zambians are empowered to directly buy shares by allocating a % of shares to them. This ignorance that the Chinese will buy the shares is not true and a falsehood. When did we stop exercising our common sense as Zambians? It looks like people want to be misled. Let’s be objective and ask where we lack Knowledge. Even the Bible encourages us to do this of God.
So what will stop the Chinese buying majority shares ?? And if they can not buy majority shares to turn the company around why would some one buy shares in a loss making company ??
We are being told the Chinese who will buy ZAFICO shares are now Zambia citizens, what will happen if 17 million Chinese also become Zambian citizens the same way their friends became Zambian ???
Honourable Minister how much percentage is being offloaded,let Zambians buy by Hire Purchase or Loan facility,one Company can buy using different names how do you prevent that honourable.
Listing is a way of raising money to improve the financial position of any business entity. Once financial improvement has taken place the company or entity can then invest and expand its business and consequently create more jobs and more contribution to Govt coffers to enable Govt. to build more schools, hospitals, employ more teachers, train more nurses and doctors. What Hichilema has done is to use that opportunity to create a false impression for his own bottomless selfish ends. This is a clear evil agenda against the state by the 5 times loser Hakainde Hichilema Sammy Chintombwa. For the information of Doubting Thomases, MTN- the South African mobile network sold shares to private citizens and companies to raise the money to expand their business into other African countries and…
Continue reading… For the information of Doubting Thomases, MTN- the South African mobile network sold shares to private citizens and companies to raise the money to expand their business into other African countries and beyond. The Johannesburg stock exchange, New York stock exchange, LuSE etc. and other platforms are available for companies to raise more money if they wish to. Hakainde is fully aware of all these platforms that is why he chose to take his money offshore in tax havens so that it is not taxed.