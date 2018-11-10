Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe says the public listing of ZAFFICO is meant to allow Zambians to buy shares in the State owned Company.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe says it is important that Zambians participate in the buying of shares in ZAFFICO so that the company is in the hands of citizens.

She says stories on the sale of state-owned companies such as ZNBC, ZESCO and the airport are based on falsehoods.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe notes that the country has excellent state-owned assets which should be safe guarded.

She was speaking at the breakfast meeting for Roma Parish in Lusaka.

And Mrs. Mwanakatwe has encouraged young people to take advantage of the facilities that government has put in place to enhance entrepreneurship.

She cited the multi-facility economic zones and industrial parks as areas which young people can take advantage of.