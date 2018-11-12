The Nchelenge magistrate court has sentenced a 19 year old man to three years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing a pant worth K20.

This is a case in which Gift Changi of Luswili village in Chieftainess Kanyembo’s area in Nchelenge District is charged with one count of theft contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Facts before the court were that on October 18, 2018 Chongo stole his mother Florence Bwalya’s pant worth K20.

He told magistrate Emmanuel Mukoma who asked him the reason why he stole his mother’s underwear, said that he wanted to use it for rituals so that he could get rich.

In mitigation, the accused pleaded with the court to exercise lenience as he was the first offender and would never repeat committing the same offence.

Passing his sentence on the accused, Magistrate Mukoma said it is a taboo for a child to touch or see his parent’s underwear and that the method he wanted to have wealth was not the normal way.

He observed that the accused would even kill his own mother for wealth if at all he could touch her pants.

He therefore, sentenced Chongo to three years imprisonment with hard labour effect from the date of arrest in order to deter would be offenders.