Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita has defended Zambia’s relations with China describing them as mutually beneficial.

Ambassador Mukwita dismissed as cynical and devoid of substance suggestions that China has bought some parts of Africa, Zambia included.

The Zambian envoy made the remarks in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana to an audience of about 30 representatives of business and industry who had gathered for business presentations organized under the auspices of the Slovenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Our total external debt is about US9.37 billion below 50 percent of our GDP and of this debt, about 2 billion is owed to China. The rest is debt from the west contrary to suggestions made over and over again that our debt to China is the largest”, Ambassador Mukwita explained.

The Zambian envoy traced the history of Zambia’s relations with China back to the days of liberation wars on the African continent especially in Southern Africa.

He reminded the audience that Zambia’s route to the sea through South Africa was blocked following the country’s support for UN sanctions against the Ian Smith-led white minority rule in neighboring Southern Rhodesia now Zimbabwe and then apartheid in South Africa.

Mr. Mukwita said the government of Kenneth Kaunda, at the time, sought assistance from the west including the World Bank for the construction of a rail line.

“I did not share the history of our relations to suggest that our relations with China are more important than our relations with other countries but rather to make the point that each relationship is unique and comes with its own terms,” Ambassador Mukwita later remarked.

“And when we needed money to build an international airport to replace the current one we have been using since we got independence, the Chinese responded positively,” Ambassador Mukwita said adding that, “The history of our relations have been mutually beneficial and we shall endeavor to correct those seeking to purposely paint a different picture for reasons only known to themselves”.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in Berlin, Kellys Kaunda.