President Edgar Lungu has appealed to Zambians to act responsibly and avoid reckless statements that can undermine the country’s peace and security.
The Head of State says the Private Sector response to the Country’s friendly business operating environment is clear defeat for doomsayers who are hell-bent on undermining investor confidence in the economy.
Speaking during the official opening of the Neelkanth Sarovar Premiere Hotel in Lusaka today, President Lungu said no one has the right to single out any single nationality and set the population against them adding that investors from different countries are welcome.
“Here we are, investors from Tanzania have put up this wonderful investment, which created 200 direct jobs and supporting other supply chains”, the President said.
President Lungu said his government aspire to build a strong and dynamic industrialised nation, which provides opportunities for the well-being of all people adding that government is also determined to improve on its resolve to create an operating business environment that embodies values of socio-economic justice.
“As stipulated in the seventh national development plan, tourism is one of the country’s economic growth sectors, which directly and indirectly provides significant employment opportunities. The PF government will continue to provide an enabling environment through appropriate legal and policy measures to support private sector investment.
He said Zambia has the potential to be transformed into a tourism hub in the region and beyond. it is in this regard, that government has prioritised creation of an enabling environment to spur growth in the tourism sector.
And Tourism and Arts Minister Charles Banda said the tourism sector holds the potential to be a major contributor to socio-economic development as an important source of jobs, wealth, and competitiveness, particularly in the country’s rural areas.
He said the sector also holds major linkages to various other sectors of the economy as it offers large opportunities for a return on investment in infrastructure development, hotel management, tour operations and the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (mice) sub-sectors.
And Neelkanth Group Limited Chairperson, Subhash Patel said President Edgar Lungu’s commitment to promote a conducive Business environment has encouraged his company to invest in Zambia.
He promised to bring a difference in the provision of service in Zambia’s Hospitality Industry.
Lungu threatened the high court judges not to try the historic Kenya presidential petition ruling in Zambia.That was a reckless statement by Lungu.
What about an end to reckless spending.
Is reckless statement on ZAFFICO deserve treason as HH going to be charged on Wednesday?
Or is my question reckless?
Yes bwana presido..especially reckless statements like the toll gate cost $4.3m, fuel from Saudi Arabia for k5, people must bring evidence of corruption so on and so forth. Such reckless statements should bring impeachment.
The president is right.
Thanks
Mr. President please for once stand with your people. We are frustrated that foreigners are being favoured in preference to us. We are your brothers, your own flesh and blood. do not sell us out simply because foreigners are offering to make you and your friends wealthy
Mr President is this part of the 50 000 jobs per year that you promised?
Sorry 500 000 jobs, I sensibly underestimated for you, you actually promised. From the hind side do you really think that your were reasonable in making such an outregeagous promise?
Chagwa stop acting carelessly and the careless talk will cease. You and your minions behave and act too recklessly to be ignored
How can there be peace when your SG Davies Mwila led hordes of cadres in singing and dancing to obscenities about Kambwili? You and your Ministers are very quiet about the demolitions of private properties going on. Your silence means only two things, either you don’t care or you support the demolitions. Don’t come and say you were not told, people are not happy, that’s why they have began to listen to Hichilema. You are headed for a very shocking and humiliating defeat in 2021. If you have any wisdom don’t even dare attempt.
Ubomba mwiibala alila mwibala is also reckless statement
Useless man!
and who are doomsayers bwana kateka? Another reckless statement
How about a press conference you convicted debarred thieving lawyer….pompwe
You sanction 42/42, spend $4 million on a useless UN tripe to talk about mandela , $4.5 million on a toll gate that looks like a bycicle shed , $50 million on a presidential jet , selling everything to chinese while while students have no meal allowances and we have 40 % unemployed and you want people to keep silent ?
HE SHOULD START BY STOPPING RECKLESS EXPENDITURE PUTTING THE COUNTRY IN ECONOMIC TROUBLE AND MAKING THE POOR BECOME BEGGARS
Aba bena bapuba. Even PF cadres here know this chap is useless but are too proud to admit it kaili he feeds them. Otherwise zero intellect, clueless with no empathy for the poor Zambian, no spine and that is why everyone is stealing in his useless govt coz they know a dunderhead is the boss. Sad.
When are you going to launch a business venture by Zambians of similar magnitude supported by local banks or the DBZ? Are you sure there are no Zambians with viable business plans and ability to carry out massive business ventures if they received support from your government? Or should Zambians end up as chicken and salaula small SIDOs?
Real Zambians cannot be so reckless to handover their country to Trib.al Hacks and his trib.al sangoma chieftainness Mukuni. Never!!