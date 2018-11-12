President Edgar Lungu has appealed to Zambians to act responsibly and avoid reckless statements that can undermine the country’s peace and security.

The Head of State says the Private Sector response to the Country’s friendly business operating environment is clear defeat for doomsayers who are hell-bent on undermining investor confidence in the economy.

Speaking during the official opening of the Neelkanth Sarovar Premiere Hotel in Lusaka today, President Lungu said no one has the right to single out any single nationality and set the population against them adding that investors from different countries are welcome.

“Here we are, investors from Tanzania have put up this wonderful investment, which created 200 direct jobs and supporting other supply chains”, the President said.

President Lungu said his government aspire to build a strong and dynamic industrialised nation, which provides opportunities for the well-being of all people adding that government is also determined to improve on its resolve to create an operating business environment that embodies values of socio-economic justice.

“As stipulated in the seventh national development plan, tourism is one of the country’s economic growth sectors, which directly and indirectly provides significant employment opportunities. The PF government will continue to provide an enabling environment through appropriate legal and policy measures to support private sector investment.

He said Zambia has the potential to be transformed into a tourism hub in the region and beyond. it is in this regard, that government has prioritised creation of an enabling environment to spur growth in the tourism sector.

And Tourism and Arts Minister Charles Banda said the tourism sector holds the potential to be a major contributor to socio-economic development as an important source of jobs, wealth, and competitiveness, particularly in the country’s rural areas.

He said the sector also holds major linkages to various other sectors of the economy as it offers large opportunities for a return on investment in infrastructure development, hotel management, tour operations and the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (mice) sub-sectors.

And Neelkanth Group Limited Chairperson, Subhash Patel said President Edgar Lungu’s commitment to promote a conducive Business environment has encouraged his company to invest in Zambia.

He promised to bring a difference in the provision of service in Zambia’s Hospitality Industry.