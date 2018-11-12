Sesheke Member of Parliament Frank Kufakwandi has died in South Africa where he was being treated for a Cardiac condition.

Government evacuated Mr. Kufwakwandi last month and he has been receiving specialist treatment at Arwyp Medical Centre in Johannesburg.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba disclosed that Mr. Kufwakwandi died in the early hours of Monday adding that his wife Mrs. Masiliso Kufwakwandi was at the bedside.

Mr. Mwamba said Mr. Kufwakwandi was among Zambian patients evacuated by government to receive specialised treatment in South Africa.

He said he had visited Mr. Kufwakwandi several times at the Hospital and was saddened by his passing as government had hoped that he would overcome his illness.

Mr. Mwamba said details regarding the repatriation of the body will be communicated later.

Mr. Kufwakwandi was the Member of Parliament for Sesheke on the Opposition ticket, the United Party for National Development.