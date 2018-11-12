Sesheke Member of Parliament Frank Kufakwandi has died in South Africa where he was being treated for a Cardiac condition.
Government evacuated Mr. Kufwakwandi last month and he has been receiving specialist treatment at Arwyp Medical Centre in Johannesburg.
Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba disclosed that Mr. Kufwakwandi died in the early hours of Monday adding that his wife Mrs. Masiliso Kufwakwandi was at the bedside.
Mr. Mwamba said Mr. Kufwakwandi was among Zambian patients evacuated by government to receive specialised treatment in South Africa.
He said he had visited Mr. Kufwakwandi several times at the Hospital and was saddened by his passing as government had hoped that he would overcome his illness.
Mr. Mwamba said details regarding the repatriation of the body will be communicated later.
Mr. Kufwakwandi was the Member of Parliament for Sesheke on the Opposition ticket, the United Party for National Development.
Condolences to the family. HH need to be checked.
RIP Hon.MP! I used to hear this name even in UNIP days, could this be the same man?? Is so he had really served in politics for quite a long time. And the name..Kufwakwandi ..like it “It is my death..”!! SAD FOR THE NATION BUT TOO SAD FOR UPND, LOOSING 2 MPs IN LESS THAN 3 MONTHS!!
Condolences to his wife and children if there’s any. It’s a tragic thing to lose the loved one.
Big up to the govt for being non selective for evacuating the law maker to RSA.
He was old…..!!!! Meet you again!!!
Please let’s choose the right place for such callous nonsense.
MHSRP, condolences to his family & UPND. let’s not Jock about the death & let’s avoid politics on such serious matters to do with one’s death.
Condolences to the bereaved family and wishing them God’s strength.
There can never be a thumbs up for government evacuating notable Zambian patients to RSA let alone to any country for treatment when the majority poor Zambians die needlessly in Zambian hospitals without medicines or medical equipment s. Zambia has enough specialised doctors to treat most ailments within the country. All they need is availability of medicines and equipment s. Late president Sata was being attended to by a Zambian doctor and nursing staff while here in the UK. That’s how we knew here Sata was in the UK for treatment when PF government was hiding that Sata was in India. PF like all other governments should just improve health/hospital management to avail all Zambians better medical facilities not OTHERS being evacuated while majority poor can not even be checked for blood…