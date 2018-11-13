Government has registered over one million small scale farmers countrywide in an exercise to modernize the agriculture sector.

Ministry of Agriculture Principal Farm Management Officer, Henry Mugomba, says 1,155,000 small scale farmers were registered in the 2017/2018 farming season.

Mr. Mugomba disclosed that government is targeting to capture two million farmers by 31st January 2019 in the ongoing farmer registration exercise aimed at improving advisory services to farmers using Information Communication Technology (ICT).

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mugomba said this following an orientation program on farmer data capture for officers in the department of agriculture in Ikelenge.

The farmer registration program is being spearheaded by the Zambia Integrated Agriculture Management Information System (ZIAMIS).

Meanwhile Smart Zambia Senior ICT officer, Regina Simbao, says warehouse managers in Ikelenge are now ready to use the ZIAMIS redeeming application to make inputs available to farmers.

Ms. Simbao expressed happiness with the progress made by warehouse managers in the district for tagging a sealing of 2000 farmers in the 2018/2019 farming season.