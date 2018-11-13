Lungu, of SuperSport United in South Africa, and Chiluya, of USA second tier side Bethlehem Steel FC , are due to join the Zambia camp in South Africa today.

“Gampani Lungu and Prosper Chiluya will on Tuesday morning join the squad in South Africa. Gampani joins to replace the injured Fashion Sakala. The coach has called Prosper in order to have many defensive options,” FAZ spokesperson Desmond Katongo said.

Fashion Sakala, of Belgian club KV Oostende, withdrew from the team on Monday citing an injury he sustained in league action over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo enter the second day of their five-day camp in Johannesburg on Tuesday ahead of their November 18 away clash against Mozambique in Maputo in their penultimate round Group K qualifier.

Zambia are bottom of Group K on 4 points, three behind leaders Namibia and second placed Mozambique who are tied on 7 points.

Guinea Bissau are third on 4 points.