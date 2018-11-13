Home Videos and Audios Sunday Interview With Antonio Mwanza Videos and Audios Sunday Interview With Antonio Mwanza November 13, 2018 1,048 views 5 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Related Posts:Sunday Interview with Antonio MwanzaAntonio Mwanza responds to MMDAntonio Mwanza to stand as MP for MunaliIt Is Wrong for the Speaker to be Curtailing Debate in Parliament-Antonio MwanzaMulongoti, Mumba and Milupi are Irresponsible, Selfish Leaders- Antonio Mwanza Loading... 5 COMMENTS I had faith in this guy but after listening to him on Sunday interview, I was very disappointed. The guy is extremely simplistic, for example, he says because we have done one kidney transplant then we are successful in the health sector. That is just the first, lets talk success once we see scale. He failed to answer many of Grevazio questions including how citizens are still wallowing in untold poverty. 6 4 Reply Clueless gravazio. He’s been put where he belongs….clueless journalists. 2 2 Malabish! I feel sorry for this once intelligent young man now going to bed with PF all because of njala. In the short time he has been with PF he seems to have lost his brains 3 3 Styupid idyots 1 1 This is what hunger can do.Suporting the activities that you were strongly condemning not long ago. It is prostitution 1 0 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
