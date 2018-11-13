President Edgar Lungu has reiterated to the international community that none of the state-owned enterprises has been sold to any foreign entity.

President Lungu who has described as falsehoods the purported sale of ZAFFICO, ZESCO and ZNBC has urged the international community to ignore such rumours.

He urged the international community to seek credible and verifiable government information.

The head of state saID government intends to list state owned enterprises on the stock market to make them viable and transparent, a move supported by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

President Lungu was speaking in Livingstone when he officially opened the World Bank’s International Development Association -IDA- High Level Mid Term Review Meeting.

The Head of State who is accompanied by his Press Aid Amos Chanda was received by Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe and some World Bank officials among other government and party officials.

IDA is part of the World Bank Group which was created in 1960 to complement the International Bank for reconstruction with a mandate to provide grants and concessional loans to countries on non-commercial basis.

Through provision of affordable development finance, IDA helps countries to increase their pace of economic growth, reduce inequalities and improve people’s living standards.

IDA is the largest single provider of funds to economic and human development projects in the world’s economically challenged nations.

The financial power house’s assistance in Zambia is about 1.2 Billion United States Dollars comprising 21 projects in essential areas of energy, agriculture, water and sanitation, health, education and environment.