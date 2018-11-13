President Edgar Lungu warned those who are maneuvering and holding dark corner meetings to reposition themselves for positions to stop and concentrate on working hard.

President Lungu says he is aware of those who are working hard to build the party and those who are trying to destabilize it.

He was speaking on arrival at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone this morning

And President Lungu who was accompanied by his Press aide Amos Chanda said no one will direct him on whom to fire or hire because that power is exclusively vested in him.

He further said the power to appoint and dismiss Patriotic Front members subject to disciplinary measures is also vested in him.

President Lungu said just because members of the party employed his government does not give them power to direct who should be fired and hired.

He was received in Livingstone by Southern Province Minister, Edify Hamukale, Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe and National Planning Minister Alexander Chiteme.

Others are member of the PF Central Committee Kebby Mbewe and Southern Province PF Chairperson Lawrence Eavns among others.

Meanwhile, Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale said the province is peaceful.