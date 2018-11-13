The International Monetary Fund has described as constructive, the recent discussions it has had with the Zambian Government and other stakeholders.

In a statement released at the conclusion of its mission team to Zambia, the IMF said the discussions were held in a constructive spirit.

The IMF staff team led by Dhaneshwar Ghura visited Lusaka during November 5–9, 2018 to discuss recent economic developments and prospects.

Mr. Ghura said the mission discussed recent economic developments and economic prospects with the Zambian authorities.

He said discussions also covered the main elements of the draft 2019 budget being currently debated in Parliament and the authorities’ policies and strategies for restoring fiscal and debt sustainability while maintaining growth.

“These technical discussions are a key input in the preparations for the next Article IV consultation mission tentatively scheduled for early 2019.”

“The IMF staff met with Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe, Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya, other senior government and BoZ officials; members of Parliament; and representatives of the private sector, civil society organizations, and Zambia’s development partners.”

“The staff wishes to express its gratitude to the Zambian authorities and the various stakeholders for the constructive spirit in which all discussions were held.”

