The Zambia National Mens Network says the defilement of two girls aged 13 in Lusaka in separate incidents is a tip of the ice berg regarding the extent to which this violent crime against girls has reached in the country.
In the first incident, a girl of Mtendere compound was repeatedly defiled and impregnated by her step father who is on the run, while in the second incident a girl of Lusaka’s Garden House was defiled and brutally beaten by unknown criminals and is now admitted in the University Teaching Hospitals.
National Mens Network National Coordinator Nelson Banda says this cause for change of legislation in dealing with this crime against innocent girls and women as the lives of the two girls have been severely ruined by the irresponsible men.
Mr. Banda said his Organisation feels that castration is the only solution to stop sexual violence against innocent girls.
“We are enraged that the country is being robbed of potential women leaders who have made meaningful contribution to their communities and the country as a whole”, He said.
Mr. Banda added that this is a disturbing reminder that the country cannot continue doing business as usual of sending defilers to long jail sentences as this has not deterred would be offenders from committing sexual violence on women and girls, but castration should be considered as a lasting solution.
He has since called for legislation to allow for castration of defilers and rapists as this will be permanent and ex-convicts will never engage in the crime again even after serving their long-term jail sentences.
Recent statistics issued by the Zambia police service has recorded an increase in the numbers of defilement cases in the third quarter of 2018 standing at 6,114 compared to 5,096 reported in 2017.
Out of the 2018 statistics 664 cases were defilement and Lusaka province recorded the highest number of 320 cases simply meaning the future of these 320 girls has been ruined as some of them could have been infected with sexually transmitted infections-STIs.
Mr. Banda said his Organisation will petition members of parliament by collecting 1000 signatures from members of the public to support the proposed piece of legislation and has no doubt law makers will rise to the challenge and act for the preservation of the girl child and women.
When you castrate a bull, does it stop mounting cows? No. Becomes even more brutal.
Castration is for family planning and muscle building. Those guys you see at gym are castrated.
95% of your testosterone is produced in your testis. If we remove that ,we remove the aggressive effects testosterone produces.Sexual desire is removed. You no longer a bull ,you will mount like a cow if you attempt to mount.
I have been saying this for years. Girls/womens lives are ruined forever whilst the men go scott free. A prison sentence is a slap on the wrist.The men should share the burden of the crime they have committed for the rest of their lives too.Castrate them so that there is never a chance they do it again,castrate them as a deterrent to others ,castrate them as justice for the women they have forever ruined!
That’s just plain Stupid. Who paid these people. Zambians are so brainwashed. A white man came with $$$ and told them to Circumsize themselves, they did it. If you can give Zambians money and ask them to drink their own urine they’d do it. So docile.
As brainwashed as UPND and HAKAINDE worshipers? You Ha right! As docile as HAZALUZA HAGAIN!
it is unconstitutional to castrate men for sexual offence… what about women who abused young boys? what should be done to them? defilement is criminal offence just like any other capital offence………..
Let us assume that one is accused of defiling , has no legal representation and convicted erroneously with inability to appeal to the Court of Appeal, would you prefer for him to go to jail or castrated?
Assuming is pardoned like General kanene, would that deprive him of bearing children….
My plea seek legal advice before you lobby for MPs motion……..
Nonsense. Let them castraste themselves. Dem evil men reckon all court convictions are genuine.