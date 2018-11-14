The Zambia National Mens Network says the defilement of two girls aged 13 in Lusaka in separate incidents is a tip of the ice berg regarding the extent to which this violent crime against girls has reached in the country.

In the first incident, a girl of Mtendere compound was repeatedly defiled and impregnated by her step father who is on the run, while in the second incident a girl of Lusaka’s Garden House was defiled and brutally beaten by unknown criminals and is now admitted in the University Teaching Hospitals.

National Mens Network National Coordinator Nelson Banda says this cause for change of legislation in dealing with this crime against innocent girls and women as the lives of the two girls have been severely ruined by the irresponsible men.

Mr. Banda said his Organisation feels that castration is the only solution to stop sexual violence against innocent girls.

“We are enraged that the country is being robbed of potential women leaders who have made meaningful contribution to their communities and the country as a whole”, He said.

Mr. Banda added that this is a disturbing reminder that the country cannot continue doing business as usual of sending defilers to long jail sentences as this has not deterred would be offenders from committing sexual violence on women and girls, but castration should be considered as a lasting solution.

He has since called for legislation to allow for castration of defilers and rapists as this will be permanent and ex-convicts will never engage in the crime again even after serving their long-term jail sentences.

Recent statistics issued by the Zambia police service has recorded an increase in the numbers of defilement cases in the third quarter of 2018 standing at 6,114 compared to 5,096 reported in 2017.

Out of the 2018 statistics 664 cases were defilement and Lusaka province recorded the highest number of 320 cases simply meaning the future of these 320 girls has been ruined as some of them could have been infected with sexually transmitted infections-STIs.

Mr. Banda said his Organisation will petition members of parliament by collecting 1000 signatures from members of the public to support the proposed piece of legislation and has no doubt law makers will rise to the challenge and act for the preservation of the girl child and women.