Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has raised concern over the large number of school going children in Zambia who suffer from dental cavities.

Mr. Lusambo said oral health diseases are higher among the poor and the disadvantaged population groups.

He cited unhealthy diet and poor hygiene as some the risk factors for oral diseases.

Mr. Lusambo said this in a speech read on his behalf by Lusaka Province Health Office Acting Clinical Care Specialist Sophia Msiska during the launch of the National Oral Health month in Chongwe District today.

“It is worrying to note that most people seek oral and health attention from Oral Health Providers late, which tends to be very costly to treat,” he said.

He urged the Zambia Dental Association to emphasize on oral health prevention and promotions in order to enhance the general wellness.

Mr. Lusambo further pointed out that government will continue to allocate resources in the national budget for oral health services.

Meanwhile, Zambia Dental Association President Christopher Kapeshi said at least 3.9 billion people globally suffer from oral diseases.

Dr. Kapeshi said the patient Oral health Doctor ratio stands at 1 to 151,000 patients which calls for the need to increase the number of officers.

He called on the general citizenry to go for routine Oral health checkup.

This year’s national Oral Health month is being commemorated under the theme: “Delivering Quality Oral Health through Universal Coverage”.