Mighty Mufulira Wanderers are already plotting how to sustain their FAZ Super Division status next season less than a week after winning promotion.

Nine-time champions Wanderers have secured their top flight promotion after winning the 2018 Division One Zone Two championship with one match to spare.

The legendary club has suffered demotion from the Super Division three times in the last 16 years.

“Unity from all departments made it easy for us to bounce back. The sponsors, executive, coaching bench, players and supporters were all united this season,” Wanderers coach Justin Chinama said.

Chinama said concerted efforts will be key as Wanderers compete in the Super Division.

“For us to stay in the Super Division we need unity starting from the top. All the systems must function well. We will meet, discuss and make sure we have a better plan to sustain our team in the Super Division,” he said.

Wanderers suffered demotion at the end of the 2017 season.

Chinama is expecting Wanderers to strengthen the squad ahead of next season.

“We have to sit and discuss the issue of beefing up the team. It is not a one man show that is why I am emphasising that it is we and not I. I don’t want to bulldoze,” he said.

This is the second time charismatic trainer Chinama is guiding a team to the Super Division having helped Green Eagles in 2013.

“It is good for me. This is simple because I emphasise on unity,” he said.