The Ministry of Health in Lundazi district has recorded a reduction in its maternal mortality rate this year to 107 per 100, 000 women from 190 per 100, 000 women recorded in the last Quarter of 2017.

Speaking during District Multi-Sectoral Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Review meeting held in Lundazi today, District Health Director, Dr. Davy Zulu reiterated that the department is working hard to reduce the numbers further.

Dr. Zulu attributed the 83 per 100, 000 women maternal deaths reduction as a result of community engagement of SMAG’s, chiefs and traditional healers who played a pivotal role in sensitizing the communities on safe motherhood.

He said routine visits embarked on by health personnel to check on pregnant women at mother’s shelters in health facilities have also contributed to the reduction of maternal deaths.

Dr. Zulu disclosed that the department is working around the clock to ensure that they reach a legacy goal of reducing the number of maternal deaths to below 100 per 100, 000 women by 2020.

He emphasized the need for all stake holders such as community based agents, chiefs and other partners to continue with community sensitizations through a local radio station on safe motherhood awareness in order to achieve the desired goal.