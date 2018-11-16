Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe says it is the desire of government to see a pedigree of the clergy that are bold in doing the right things and not sinning willfully.

Speaking when Kitwe district pastors fellowship hosted him yesterday, Mr.Nundwe pointed out that the trend has tarnished the image of the church and that there was need to curb mercenary clergymen.

He noted that majority of the witchdoctors had abandoned their makeshifts on the roadsides and are hiding behind the veil of the church.

He said the practice in some churches by some clergy was a mixup of the Christian doctrine and the witchcraft practices.

Mr.Nundwe stressed the need to empower church bodies so that they can regulate the clergy and compel them to do the right thing.

He has since warned the residents in Kitwe to be alert and not be deceived by fake pastors. Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary has noted that there is no dignity for the churches to fellowship in school class rooms.

Mr.Nundwe assured the clergy that gathered at Oasis in Kitwe, that his office will engage the local authorities in the province and see to it that there was a component of flexibility to ensure that established registered churches have access to land.

And District Pastors Fellowship Chairperson Bishop Raddy Lewila appealed to President Edger Lungu to consider including the clergy in Kitwe under the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund (PEIF).

Bishop Lewila said it was the desire of the church that the empowerment initiative was extended to registered churches to uplift their living standards.

He also mentioned that a number of registered churches were facing challenges to accessing land due to exorbitant charges by the local authorities whenever new areas are opened up for development.

He disclosed that only 1% percent of the population of registered churches in the district owned land.

He has appealed to government to revist the fees attached to accessing land in the districts.

He added that it was the proposal of the Kitwe pastors that the national dialogue, peace and reconciliation be facilitated by the church.