Government has released K5 million to go towards repairing of a temporal bridge across Luangwa River which has developed cracks.
Chama District Commissioner (DC), Leonard Ngoma disclosed this in Chama district when Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary (PS), Jobbicks Kalumba paid a courtesy call at his office on Friday.
Mr. Ngoma said Government has released K5 million for the repairing of a temporal bridge across Luangwa River as well as towards the construction of the main bridge which is yet to start on the same crossing point.
The DC said the heavy rains experienced in the district early this year which also resulted in floods, have contributed to the bad state of the temporal bridge across the river.
He said that the embankment of the bridge has developed cracks leaving the bridge vulnerable and on the verge of collapsing.
Mr. Ngoma said preliminary works towards the repairing of the temporal bridge have since commenced adding that, works are expected to commence once the consultant engineer arrives in town.
The DC has since appealed to motorists and the general public not to panic as remedial measures have been put in place to protect the bridge.
And Muchinga Province PS, Jobbicks Kalumba said there is urgent need to construct a permanent bridge across Luangwa River.
Dr. Kalumba also appealed to the contractor to expedite the works noting that, with the onset of rains, the temporal bridge is risky in its current state.
He said should the bridge collapse, it will mean Chama being cut off from the rest of the province.
Dr. Kalumba was in Chama district to check on the state of the bridge following reports that the infrastructure had developed serious cracks and is on the verge of collapsing.
K5million LAUGHABLE ! TOO LITTLE A DROP IN THE OCEAN
I had absolutely no idea there was another bridge up in Chama area. I thought this article was referring to Luangwa Bridge, proper. All the same it needs urgent attention to avert any accidents
If chama is cut off from muchinga province, it will rightfully go back to it’s mother province eastern, it ain’t no big deal.
I remember visiting chama, went to check out their famous chama Rice, boy the tumbukas are cattle hustlers too, and they eat gande (bullfrogs) too , frogs nice French delicacy, and literary do most of their shopping in Malawi and lundazi.
Is this construction or repair? Headline ikamba vinangu story ikamba vinangu
To construct a bridge it’s k5 million, to build a useless kiosk known as toll gate its $4.5 million, what method of mathematics is used in Zambia!!!!!!
Imagine they just dream up figures …they will say the Kiosk is sophisticated yet it is manned 24/7…in Europe you dont even see any person at these barriers as the a manned from a central station controls hundreds of gates and they dont cost that much. You wonder why we are heavily in debt as a country when they President can commission proudly such a scheme a 500% more expensive without questioning.
For real what maths do we use in Zambia. Too much stealing is not good for a country. Just why do these Ministers overprice their own country sure. Our Ministers and starting at the top are barbaric thieves with no shame indeed.
Remember the overpricing of the old fashioned and disposed-off Fire engines from China. They made us believe that those engines were new when in fact not. These guys are really shameless. Look at people going for months without salaries and how do they survive with high costs of commodities and travel. And yet as a government they can afford over pricing their own country. Just where are we heading to. This is where the cattleman becomes a better evil!!!!
Disaster!!!
Where have you released K5 million to? What is the DC going to do with K5 million? Has he procured a contractor? Is ZNS doing these works? How did you come up with this figure?
Please learn to be transparent and reporters please do some basic investigation …
