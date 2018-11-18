Government has released K5 million to go towards repairing of a temporal bridge across Luangwa River which has developed cracks.

Chama District Commissioner (DC), Leonard Ngoma disclosed this in Chama district when Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary (PS), Jobbicks Kalumba paid a courtesy call at his office on Friday.

Mr. Ngoma said Government has released K5 million for the repairing of a temporal bridge across Luangwa River as well as towards the construction of the main bridge which is yet to start on the same crossing point.

The DC said the heavy rains experienced in the district early this year which also resulted in floods, have contributed to the bad state of the temporal bridge across the river.

He said that the embankment of the bridge has developed cracks leaving the bridge vulnerable and on the verge of collapsing.

Mr. Ngoma said preliminary works towards the repairing of the temporal bridge have since commenced adding that, works are expected to commence once the consultant engineer arrives in town.

The DC has since appealed to motorists and the general public not to panic as remedial measures have been put in place to protect the bridge.

And Muchinga Province PS, Jobbicks Kalumba said there is urgent need to construct a permanent bridge across Luangwa River.

Dr. Kalumba also appealed to the contractor to expedite the works noting that, with the onset of rains, the temporal bridge is risky in its current state.

He said should the bridge collapse, it will mean Chama being cut off from the rest of the province.

Dr. Kalumba was in Chama district to check on the state of the bridge following reports that the infrastructure had developed serious cracks and is on the verge of collapsing.