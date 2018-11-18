Shepolopolo Zambia launched the 2018 Africa Women’s Championship campaign with bang after thumping two-time champions Equatorial Guinea 5-0 on Sunday night in Cape Coast, Ghana.
This was Shepolopolo’s debut Africa Cup tournament win after failing to record victory at the 2014 edition in Namibia.
Striker Rachael Kundananji grabbed a brace in this opening Group B match in which she also missed a second half penalty.
Shepolopolo led after seven minutes with Grace Chanda scoring via a free kick from outside the box before Ireen Lungu doubled the lead with another set piece in the 43rd minute.
Kundananji put her name on the scorers chart after 56 minutes with Mary Mwakapila making it 4-0 from the spot following a foul against Zambia in the Equatorial Guinea box.
Kundanaji had missed a 75th minute penalty by hitting the side post before redeeming herself eleven minutes later when scoring Zambia’s fifth goal on the night.
Zambia now leads Group B with three points after South Africa stunned former African champions Nigeria 1-0 in the earlier group action in Cape Coast.
Where the pictures?
This sounds like propaganda, too good to be true. Winning without Minister of Sports blessings, not even minister of gender (women affairs).
Chintu Kampamba must go. He’s has been behind in making a team.
The coach has no plans and always making consultations with Chintu.
Chintu was chased from Kabwe Warriors after he contributed to team’s relegation in 2015.
The best FAZ can do is to disband the team and the so called technical bench that can even use techniques to read the game.
Surely, the team performance was below par but the chi-coach was hanging to it and started making substitutes in 75 min.
Kalu is coming after 2 yrs.
Chipolopolo will participate after 2 yrs.