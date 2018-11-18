Minister of Agriculture, Michael Katambo, says government is working tirelessly with the public and private research and development institutions to address climate change challenges.

Mr Katambo says Zambia has not been spared by the negative impacts of climate change such as increased temperatures, droughts, erratic rainfall and floods which reduce crop production and productivity.

He said this when he officiated at the Golden Valley Agricultural Research Trust (GART) Field (GART) Seed Fair and Field Day at Chaloshi Farm in Chisamba district under the theme ” climate smart agriculture for improved crop productivity and income”

Mr Katambo noted that the theme for Seed Fair and Field Day was in line with some of the objectives in the National Agricultural Policy which seek to increase agricultural production and productivity through the use of improved technologies and climate change resilient production methods.

He added that the use of improved seed varieties and agro chemicals as well as improved management of high value crops such as soya beans is key to improved agricultural production and productivity.

Mr Katambo further urged management of GART and other partners to continue working together in complimenting government’s efforts by supporting extension officers in disseminating information aimed at increasing agricultural production and productivity.

And GART Director, Martin Muyunda, said the Seed Fair and Field Day is aimed at allowing seed and agro chemicals companies to showcase their innovative products to farmers.

Dr Muyunda added that such events should be encouraged in order to expose farmers to new ways of increasing crop production in the presence of climate change challenges.

He further appealed to farmers to take advantage of such events to gain information which could be used to improved crop production and productivity.