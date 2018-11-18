Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya says the film industry has the potential to effectively contribute to the growth of the economy if properly harnessed.

Ms. Siliya who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, notes that the film industry can help to create jobs and wealth among young people in the country.

She,however, says this can only be realised if the business industry such as financial institutions take a chance on the film industry like is the case in countries where the sector is thriving.

She further emphasised on the need for Africa to intensify collaborations beyond borders in order to tell African stories through the industry.

Ms. Siliya said this last evening in Lusaka at a fundraising cocktail for the Making of the Island movie production.

Meanwhile, Ms. Siliya has noted the need for Zambian movie industry players to take advantage of other movie producers that are willing to partner with Zambia to produce more movies so that Zambian stories could be told and heard by the whole world.

She further stated that there is need for a national film festival that would help identify young talent in the industry that is just going to waste.

Ms. Siliya added that not everyone would want to be in formal employment hence the film sector opens up the latent innovation which is in many young people not only in Zambia but the rest of Africa.

She noted that the film industry is not Just about actors but that it also creates jobs for many other people.

Ms. Siliya said the brief role that the Zambian Actor, Patrick Shumba, the producer for Making of the Island Movie, played in Black Panther was the beginning of awakening the Zambian talent.

She said this is why Zambia must begin to identify young talent and connecting it to the right people to help it grow.

The Minister noted that the coming to Zambia of the Director, Producer and other active players in the making of the Island movie is also the beginning of greatness in the industry.

She added that her Ministry will on the other hand provide clarity on film policy in the country.