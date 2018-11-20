Home Entertainment BombShell unveils “Jump off” music video Entertainment BombShell unveils “Jump off” music video November 20, 2018 117 views 1 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Female rapper Bomb$hell released the video for her single “Jump off“. The song was produced by Tony Breezy , video by Fortress media [Read 100 times, 100 reads today]Related Posts:Scott Unveils Debut Music Video on Valentine’s DayRuff Kid unveils his latest music video “Secret”Dope G unveils the official music video for his hit single “Flowers”Slap Dee unveils “Radio” music videoRoberto unveils “One in a million” music video Loading... 1 COMMENT Ok…I’m trying to think of something positive to say but.. Sigh, No. 0 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
