The United Party for National Development (UPND) has retained the Tumvwanganai Ward seat in Solwezi Central Constituency. This was after its candidate Namindi Silva polled 2,956 votes beating three other contenders.

PF’s Emmanuel Mumpapanya got 1,269 votes, Kayombo Saviye an independent candidate got 109 votes while, NDC’s Elias Simwiinga got 63 votes. The poll was marred with voter apathy as only about 15.7 percent of the registered voters turned up to cast their vote.

Tumvwanganai ward has 28,433 registered voters out of which only 4,474 cast their votes. Returning Officer, Boyd Mboyi declared Mr. Silva winner at about 23:43 hours.

The Tumvwanganai ward seat fell vacant following the resignation of former UPND Councillor, Kyapalushi Kapatamoyo in September this year.

And in Chama the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party has retained the Chibale ward seat in Chama district in Muchinga Province. PF Candidate, James Chipeta got 514 votes against his closest rival, UPND’s Kaluba Sahani who got 394 votes in a tightly contested election.

Muchinga Province Provincial Electoral Officer, Adam Jere confirmed the results in Chinsali today. Mr. Jere said the by-election was peaceful from the campaign period to the poll day.

The Chibale Ward by-election held yesterday was necessitated following the demise of the then Councillor Stanley Siwale who died three months ago.

And inNgabwe distric, Patriotic Front (PF) Candidate Bruce Pensulu has scooped the Chisanga Ward by-elections by 109 votes in Lufubu Constituency in Ngabwe district.

Returning Officer for the Ward, Patrick Kawabwa, announced Bruce Pensulu as the new Chisanga Ward Councillor at 22:25 hours yesterday at Chisanga Polling Station.

Mr. Pensulu polled 412 votes against United Party for National Development (UPND) Candidate, Clifford Hachoongo who polled 214 votes.

And Mr. Kawabwa disclosed that all the three polling stations Chisanga, Lwanyanshi and Chibango opened at 06:00hrs and closed at exactly 18:00 to allow all registered voters to cast their votes.

He further disclosed that only 633 people voted and 7 rejected votes were recorded.

“We had a poor voter turnout, only 633 people voted out of the total registered voters of 1,665 translating in only 38 per cent,” he said

He thanked the two political parties that were contesting for the sit for conducting peaceful and responsible campaigns and elections.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kawabwa has also warned people who have registered in more than one polling station stating that, they risk being on the exclusion list.

He urged people to take voting seriously and participate in future elections.

The Chisanga Ward fell vacant following the resignation of Lupiya Feston who defected from the UPND to join the ruling PF.

