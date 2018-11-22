President Edgar Lungu has nominated Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda as Member of Parliament.
Mr. Nakachinda replaces Felix Mutati who was recently relieved of his duties earlier in the month as a nominated MP and as Minister of Works and Supply.
ZANIS reports that Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda announced the development when he addressed the media in Lusaka today.
Mr. Chanda explained that the nomination of Mr. Nakachinda is in the spirit of sustaining the alliance between the Patriotic Front (PF) and the MMD.
He said the Speaker of the National Assembly has already been informed of Mr. Nakachinda’s appointment.
Mr. Chanda said Mr. Nakachinda is this afternoon expected to take oath of office in parliament.
That’s surprising … Felix lyonsefye ena akabulema kakwe kills him.
If you fired mutant became he was to busy organising the other faction of mmd,what makes you think his national secretary won’t be preoccupied with organising his party? Any logic in all this? Are telling us the pf cadres can’t match the caliber of the mmd members, ba kudos and ndanje mwakula kampenafye ichanyongolo,while tu mmd tulesenda ama position. Aleni kabeyeni ukushana dununa in the hot sun while mmd members get the air-conditioned spots in your pate.
DON’T BE MISTAKEN. PF AND MMD SEEM TO HAVE IT ALL CALCULATED. FELIX WAS NOT FIRED HE WAS MADE TO STEPDOWN OR HE ASKED THE POTROZ THAT HE NEEDED TO SORT OUT ONE OR TWO ISSUES IN HIS PARTY. FOLKS WE ARE WITNESSING A BIPARTISAN STRATEGY IN THE MAKING.
Congrats bwana comrade Hon. RAPHAEL Nakachinda on your appointment. May the good LAWD grant you wisdom in the house.
This is not for the fainthearted. That’s CK couldn’t coup up. He was reduced to U5.
Mutati was not fired…this is chess game being played…all politicians eat on the same plate….Lungu HH etc…..they just want to find a way of stealing whilst distracting and misleading the masses….Dont be surprised if you find out that HH has been receiving brown envelopes from the state house…..even GBM is quite power of brown envelope and contracts
Cry my beloved country, How did we get here, EL and those who support him are F.ools
How are the True Greens feeling?
Bipartisan
Wrong move ba President! Do honestly need Mutati MMD faction to win elections? It confirms that Edgar and Felix cossed each others path. How come he has appointed replacement from same faction?
It’s not for you fainthearted goons. Look deep inside and you will realise they got it all planned. You ve been wired.
LUNGU-MUST-GO. Hes has lived usefness. He has no advisor
And today you setting council cadres on poor women trying hard to make a living from selling kawawsha
Employ them at the houses you have built as cleaners.
You chaps are very heavy handed on these poor people. These are the people that made pf.
If Pf has no candidate get winter kabimba to help you.
Its unfortunate we have no opposition in Zambia.
Am a non partisan political consultant
*outlived* his usefulness and he has made his money. What else does he want?
I was also waiting for this appointment. mmmmmm, nayaa inee!
Drama in PF government is endless taking complex management in its true sense. PF conforms to the changing Zambian political landscape. Yesterday Mutati, today Nakachinda, tomorrow Kabimba and next Chipimo. BIG LOSERS, ORIGINAL SUFFERING PF CADRES IN THE BOAT – MISERY EXPENDABLES.
Kikiki, made my afternoon ati the miserable expendables,
They are useful 1diots
There was no way PF were gonna form Government with CK’s mentality you are exposing here without the MMD. Face it, you got wired because of the MMD supported PF. Felix and the POTROZ are in good boots. This is a triple dribble and you’re tryna figure out what’s up!
You would be surprised that Felix suggested Nakachinda as a vacancy filler.
When we say we have a comedy of errors at play, some people think this is a joke. Lungu’s main interest is 2021, he seems to have full knowledge on the out come of his eligibility ruling next month. But one thing is certain, PF can not win elections without MMD, hence these maneuvers. RB give a retirement home before Mwanawsa ans Chiluba, for what? Nakachinda nominated member of parliament soon he will be made a minister. Mutati has been used and soon will be kicked out of that fake MMD. RB has been mandated to deliver eastern province in 2021.
Admit it. NACHINDA AND FM ARE BUDDIES! ECL AND NAKACHINDA ARE FRIENDS. WHERE DOES IT LEAVE FM AND ECL?
You got your self brain short circuited. This is hardball. Only the elite can figure out what’s up here.
That short circuit in your neurotransmitters is making you visualise comedy of errors. You see comedy, I see strategy. Wake up!
They say hate the game and not the player. I have found Mr. Nakachinda very consistent and upright. This is not meant to say he is an Angel,to the contrary. He is human and can change depending on subject or cause. No one is trained and has qualifications for the August house. If you can analyse issues and be a good messenger to your electorates, then I feel you are headed to be called a good man in the house. MMD is MMD both in the day and in the Night. Who ever is chosen to represent it should know that he is also representing the masses. Mutati was a hard worker in my own judgement. What do you think?
MMD made PF win in 2021. Whoever is tryanna insinuate that PF is as homogeneous as they were in 2011 is a hopeless unschooled liar. This line of thought got CK whacked badly becoz the chap was damn blind and was thick necked to figuring out the hash realities of that merger. FM and ECL are still buddies intact, this I can assure you folks.
We voted MMD out and now they are back! No woder we have huge problems! We need a complete overhaul of our leadership!
But MMD voted in PF. UPNDEAD is not the most viable of an option here. This pact will come back to haunt your tuma little egos. Watch this space.
Only way forward is UPND, please bane vote for real change this time around.