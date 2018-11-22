President Edgar Lungu has nominated Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda as Member of Parliament.

Mr. Nakachinda replaces Felix Mutati who was recently relieved of his duties earlier in the month as a nominated MP and as Minister of Works and Supply.

ZANIS reports that Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda announced the development when he addressed the media in Lusaka today.

Mr. Chanda explained that the nomination of Mr. Nakachinda is in the spirit of sustaining the alliance between the Patriotic Front (PF) and the MMD.

He said the Speaker of the National Assembly has already been informed of Mr. Nakachinda’s appointment.

Mr. Chanda said Mr. Nakachinda is this afternoon expected to take oath of office in parliament.

